Jan. 18, 1943-Aug. 1, 2021
Jerry Ellis Riley, 78, of Higginson was born Jan. 18, 1943, to John Ellis and Mary Louise Dunham Riley. He passed away on Aug. 1, 2021, in North Little Rock, Ark.
Jerry spent most of his younger years in the construction industry. After meeting his wife, Hazel, they settled in Morning Sun to start their company, JR Insulation, while also building houses in Higginson and Searcy. He and Hazel enjoyed traveling together and made many friends as active members of the Sons and Daughters of the Confederacy and through participation in antique car shows and parades over the years. He made many wonderful memories with grandchildren Christie, Stevie, Bryan, Brandon, Courtney, Greg, Madison, Brittney and Garrison along with so many other special friends and family. In his last years, he especially enjoyed spending time with Brandon’s family (wife Brianna and great-grandchildren Olivia, Sophia, Greyson and Adelyn). He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by Hazel, his wife of 35 years; his son, Mark Ellis Riley; infant daughter, Angela; and grandson, Stevie. He is survived by his son, Dwight (Ginger) Riley of Judsonia; daughters, Charlotte (Mike) Swords of Ecru, Miss., and Deena (Gary) Gordon of Amherst, Wis.; beloved sister, Norma Bisdorf of Denver, Colo.; and brother, Gene (Wanda) Riley of Pangburn.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at Heard Cemetery in Bradford. Social distancing is appreciated. In memorial, the family would love to establish a perennial garden in Higginson with heirloom plants and their stories to be shared within the community. Your cuttings or contributions are welcome. Hazel loved flowers and all things whimsical. And Jerry loved Hazel.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneral Home.com
