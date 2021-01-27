Jerry Donald Bolding, 61, of Moscow Mill, Mo., formerly of Belleville, Ill., passed away Jan. 24, 2021, in Searcy, Ark.
He was born to Robert and Leota Bolding on Oct. 20, 1959, in Kennett, Mo. In life, Jerry was known as a hardworking, kind man who loved his family dearly. He devoted his time to being an avid music and electronic enthusiast, traveler, motorcyclist and TKE alumni, and was a founder of Boy Scout Troop 553, originally of Shiloh, Ill. As a front-desk hotel manager, he was known as a passionate, caring man who held his team and guests in the highest regard.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Leota Bolding; his son, Thomas Bolding and wife Aneta; his daughter, Katherine George and husband Chance; grandchildren, Scarlett and Rowan George; his brother, David Bolding and significant other Amanda Harness; and significant, Brenda Fields. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Robert Donald Bolding.
A graveside service will be held at Dunklin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kennett, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Bogel officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
