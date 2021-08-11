Jeff David Spradlin, age 76, of Searcy, Ark., passed away on July 11, 2021. He was born on Dec. 15, 1944, in Wapoto, Wash., to the late Jeff Eagle Spradlin and Maudie L. Mathis Spradlin.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Spradlin; and siblings, Avery Spradlin, Jessie Spradlin and Violet Spradlin.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lee Hunter-Spradlin of Searcy; children, Teressa Spradlin, Billy Jack Spradlin and Jeff David Spradlin Jr.; siblings, Rose Marie Spradlin and Mabel Lucille Spradlin; and many other extended family members and friends.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Ave., North Little Rock, AR 72120, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are under the trusted direction of A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR, 72076. (501) 982-3400.
Jeff’s online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
