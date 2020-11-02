Jeanette Ransom, 76, of Cabot passed away in her home Oct. 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 26, 1944, at Arkadelphia to the late George and Verena Pendergrast Moore. She married George Ransom, the love of her life, March 15, 1966, at Devalls Bluff.
Proverbs 31: 10-31 describes the Virtuous Woman, and that is exactly how Jeanette lived her life. She was a faithful Christian who read her Bible daily. She also served as a prayer warrior for those around her. Her faithfulness and sweet spirit were what led the way for her loved ones to experience a selfless love. Jeanette enjoyed working in her gardens, but what truly made her heart sing was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, George Ransom, and their loving daughter, Joy Powell.
No services scheduled at this time. Condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.