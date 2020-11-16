Jean Vest, 94, of Newport went to be with the Lord on Nov. 10, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1926, in Tuckerman, Ark., to Joe and Freddie Meredith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jess Vest; two sons, Sam and Richard Vest; one sister; three brothers; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by one son, Winford Vest; one daughter, Reba Holloway; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11 a.m. at Kensett Cemetery.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
