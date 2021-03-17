Jean Reese, 91, of Searcy, Ark., was welcomed into heaven Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. She was surrounded by her daughters, Rita, Tina and Terri.
To her family, she was a pillar of strength, grace and faithfulness, influencing the lives of those blessed to be born into her family and those she welcomed like family.
As the wife of a coach, she was a mother to teams of young men for decades, inviting them into her home and life as she raised her girls from the bleachers. She lost her husband, Bobby Reese, unexpectedly in 1980. The way she spoke of him and honored him throughout her life continues to teach her children and grandchildren to love their spouses like Christ loved the church. She always had a special smile when talking about Bobby.
She was a nurturer of people and of gardens, loving to watch each grow, and served as a wealth of knowledge for family and friends on cooking and gardening. Her quiet example of looking after the needs of others will forever be cherished and passed on. She delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a way that each of them could fiercely declare they were her favorite.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Flint and Lula Woodall, and a brother, Lloyd Woodall of Kirby.
She is survived by a sister, Twyla (Ray) Cook; sister-in-law, Sandra (Billie) Golden; daughters, Rita (Dennis) Fant, Tina (Randy) Tribble and Terri (Eric) Camp; grandchildren, Katie (Nathan) Smith, Courtney (Blake) Hirscheider, Jake Tribble, Carson (Amanda) Fant, Zach Tribble, Luke (Amy) Tribble and Anna (Zach) Bergan; and great-grandchildren, Griffin, Tucker and Reese Smith, Lily, Jude, Evy and Wyatt Hirscheider, Alice Jean and Edith Fant, and baby girl Tribble, soon to come.
No amount of time with her would have been enough, and her family and friends are praising God because it doesn’t have to be. Jean spent her whole life getting to know Jesus, and those close to her are looking forward to the day that they see her again, standing with Bobby to welcome us all home.
She finished the race and kept the faith.
Funeral services will be held at West Side Church of Christ in Searcy, Ark., on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Arkadelphia, Ark. Memorials may be made to Sparrow’s Promise, 208 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, AR 72143 or Henderson State University Reddie Basketball Team, Arkadelphia, Ark.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.