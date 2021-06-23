Jaro L. Finney, 70, of Heber Springs, Ark., passed away Thursday, May 17, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark., following a brief illness. He was well known for his bright smile, sense of humor and willingness to help others.
Mr. Finney was born in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 28, 1951, the only child of Jaro E. Finney and Marie E. Finney, each of whom predeceased him. He was raised in McRae, Ark., and graduated from Harding Academy in Searcy. He represented Harding Academy as a pole vaulter in the Arkansas Meet of Champions. He studied collegiately at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, Harding University, the University of Houston and the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.
He enjoyed his career in the hospitality industry as a private club manager in the food and beverage field. In the 1970s, he opened a well-known purveyor of food and drink in the Hillcrest area of Little Rock called The Ice House. Later, he relocated to Las Vegas.
Mr. Finney was a member of the United States Air Force, stationed in Turkey. Upon his return to the United States, he moved to Arkansas and became an owner of Dogpatch, USA, a popular entertainment venue near Harrison. There he met Wanda, a Southern girl from Arkansas who became his best friend, the love of his life and his wife. Although he had no children, he embraced her family as his own. Wanda L. Finney predeceased him.
For several years, he was the evening food and beverage manager at the Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs. He later served as the manager of the Searcy Country Club. Always quick with a story, Mr. Finney enjoyed helping people enjoy themselves.
Friends and family will gather at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Conference Center of the Quality Inn in Heber Springs to share favorite memories and stories, to laugh and celebrate and to remember Jaro as the light that he was with a lantern release, a toast and refreshments in his honor.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Interment will be beside the graves of his mother and father in White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy.
