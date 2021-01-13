Janis Faye Cooper, 66, of Searcy died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. She was the widow of the late James Cooper. Survivors: daughters, Kimberly Rutherford (Tim) and Nikki Lovin (Levi); grandchildren, Kyler Rutherford (Brooke) and Korben Rutherford; siblings, Jeannie Ford-Bradshaw (Bill) and Johnny Miller (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, 1-3 p.m., Powell Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.