Janice Ann Paxton, age 79, of Romance passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Gilmore, Texas, to Romolus Ancel Wisener and Bobbi Javine (Hatcher) Wisener.
She is survived by one son, Wes Paxton; three granddaughters, Maegan Paxton Willing and husband Ethan, Sara Anne Paxton and fiance Clint Childers, and Bethany Darlene Moore and husband Brandon; and two great-granddaughters, Evelyn Moore and Josephine Moore. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Billy Paxton.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
