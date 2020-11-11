Janet Sue Bilger, 73, of Searcy passed away on Nov. 9, 2020 in Searcy, Ark. She was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Glendale, Calif., to the late Ernest and Ethel (Baker) Houchens.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She worked painting houses in Pueblo, Colo., with her mother. She worked at National Beef Packing in Kansas for many years and then at Great Bend Packing before retirement. She was very talented pool player and was ranked second in the state of Kansas. She enjoyed fishing, watching her soaps on TV, and loved her cat, Midnight.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Alberta Clodfelter, brother, Randy Angleton, and previous husband, the late Lawrence Bilger.
Janet leaves behind her loving family, her children, Kimberly Larsen (fiance George Hintergardt) and Kevin Bilger; grandchildren, Bradley Cole, Rebecca Cole and Pamela Lambert; great-grandchildren, Sakura Cole, Darian Cole and Isabella Lambert; siblings, Richard Houchens (Joann); and many extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 W. Main St, Jacksonville, Ark.
Online guestbook is available at www.anaturalstate funeralservice.com.
