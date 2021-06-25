Janet Lee Clark was born to Bob and Frances Clark Sept. 30, 1964, in Searcy, Ark., at what is now referred to as "the old Rodgers Hospital.” She lived in Bald Knob, Ark., until she left for college at the U of A in Fayetteville, finishing her bachelor's degree in Communications at UALR in Little Rock.
Janet was very much a "people person" and her personality won her lifelong friends wherever she went. It was a delight to be in her presence because she would connect to you with her funny wit, pleasant conversation, open, sincere interest in being a friend. Janet's loyalty and love to a large circle of friends from all walks of life created a bond that was seldom broken.
Janet's love for animals was second only to her love for her friends and family. She loved dogs and adopted many rescue pups through the years. She loved horses, without fear learned to ride at an early age, later owning and showing Arabian horses. She had a flock of Orpington chickens (a large, colorful breed) and shared the overflow eggs with neighbors and homeless shelters.
Janet loved to travel and so enjoyed the beauty of God's creation in every new place.
Janet worked for the Arkansas Department of Information Systems where she served on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's accomplished initiative to provide broadband to all public schools in Arkansas. Her co-workers became her friends and she received great support from the people at DIS during her 5 1/2-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Janet is survived by her beloved parents, Bobby Joe and Frances Clark; her brother, Greg Clark (Tammy); her niece, Carmen Langston (John Paul) and grandniece, Lilly Johnson, niece, Cassie Taylor (Mic) and their children, Paeyton and Luke, nephew, Hunter West (Kara), uncle, Bruce Worden of Memphis, aunt, Helen D'Angelo of Jacksonville; and many, many beloved friends.
