Jan Keith Kuhn, age 73, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Searcy. Mr. Kuhn was born Aug. 16, 1947, in Augusta, Ark., to the late Melvin and Eloise Kuhn. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, worked as a truck driver for over 25 years and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his stepson, Elmer Smith (Paula) of Earle, Ark.; two stepdaughters, Joann Bradshaw (Jason) of Forrest City and Wanda Coley (Clyde) of Wynne; nine grandchildren, Kelsey Bradshaw, Brittany Bradshaw, Dustin Foltz, Michael Coley, Nicole Lappin, Brittany Bevel, Trey Smith, Dalton Smith and Kayla Lucas; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Martin Kuhn of Ohio; two sisters, Helen Faye Odom (Wallace) and Linda Kay Davis, both of Searcy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jan was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Linda Sue Kuhn; his parents; and sister, Patricia Ann Kuhn.
A graveside service for Jan Kuhn was held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in West Helena. Visitation was held prior to the service at 1 p.m. at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home.
Service was directed by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, West Helena, (870) 572-2571. Relatives and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/westhe lena.
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home observed guidelines regarding COVID-19. All attendees observed social distancing. When indoors or when social distancing could not be observed, attendees wore a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.