James Samuel “Jimmy” Stitt, 73, of Searcy died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Unity Health hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Searcy to the late James and Ioma (Martindill) Stitt. Jimmy was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Searcy and an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting and fishing. He retired from the Little Rock Fire Department after 30 years of dedicated service and a multitude of honors and awards. Jimmy was a 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of the Searcy Masonic Lodge No. 49 and of the Scottish Rite.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.