James Patterson, 89, of Georgetown passed away June 26, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. He was born July 8, 1931, at Center Hill, Ark., to the late Thomas and Tellie Martindale Patterson.
James was a Christian man who found the Lord during his time in the Army, and was united with the Church of God of Prophecy and remained a faithful servant until his passing. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as an Artillery Assistant. He became a master machinist in the fastener industry for over 40 years. He had a special knack for working with his hands; he loved to tinker with anything but he enjoyed playing music most of all. He could play just about any stringed instrument, but picking the guitar and mandolin was his favorite and he passed this passion on to his sons as well.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Patterson; three brothers; and four sisters.
He married Betty Kidd Patterson on May 14, 1954 at Searcy; she survives. He is also survived by three children, Doyle Patterson of Georgetown, Karen Ross (James) of Arlington, Texas, and Rob Patterson (Natalie) of Nicholsville, Va.; five grandchildren, Katie Wilcox, Sarah Daniel, Brittany Sutton, Hannah Patterson and Kelsey Patterson; six great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Landon, Madaline, Aubrey, Delaney and Liam; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will privately follow at Georgetown Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.Sullivan FuneralCare.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.