James Mirk “Tinker” Siler, age 96, of Bradford, Ark., passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. He was married to his beloved wife, Marilyn Lee (Lance) Siler, for 50 years the year she passed.
Tinker at the age of 19 was inducted into the Army on Oct. 16, 1943. He served in the 3rd Army, 5th Infantry Division, 5th Medical Battalion and Company C. He was a part of Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army.
From Dec. 16, 1944-Jan. 25, 1945, he participated, endured and survived in the greatest land battle, The Battle of the Bulge, ever fought and won by the United States Army. He marched through Central Europe during his service. He said many of his fellow soldiers died during this time. He told stories of those soldiers he tried to help during his time in the Army. He spoke of two soldiers who died, one in his arms. He said, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t see those two soldiers.”
Tinker was awarded by the United States, the European-African-Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars and the WWII Victory Medal. After a 70-year delay, he received the Bronze Star and the Combat Medical Badge. April 27, 2015, was proclaimed as James M. Siler Day by the Governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson. Tinker also received the French Legion of Honor on June 27, 2016, by the French Government. This medal is France’s highest distinction.
Tinker was a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service in Bradford, Ark., for 23 years. He was also a city councilman for many years in Bradford. Tinker loved the town of Bradford.
In addition to his parents, Tinker was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lee (Lance) Siler; sisters, Ludeen (Neil) and Audrey; grandparents, Mirk and LouCinda Siler, John Crawford and Leann France Clark; nieces, Butch and Fonda (Clark); and many more close family members.
Tinker is survived by his loving son, Greg Siler (Pamela); daughters, LouCinda Siler Brinkley (Mike) and Lisa Hoofman Siler (Danny); grandchildren, Chad and Brooke Johnson, Keegan and Karsyn Siler, Paige Jahoda (John) and Wesley Hoofman (Shonda); and great-grandchildren, Alex, Mariah and Ariel.
He was a saved child of God!!!
Tinker’s services will be at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob, Ark., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and funeral services at noon. Interment will be at Heard Cemetery in Bradford, Ark. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
