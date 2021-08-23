James Lewis Hearn was born on Sept. 28, 1934, in Judsonia, Ark., to Dewey Hearn and Ruth Hilger Hearn. He passed away on Aug. 16 at home.
He attended Judsonia Schools where he played sports and graduated in 1952, the year of the tornado, which ended his senior year.
He graduated from Harding College in 1956 with a degree in Business Administration. He was married to Johnice Young the same year.
They lived in Little Rock, New York and Harrison, where he retired as VP of American Freightways.
He was a member of the Arkansas Air National Guard, where he was on the Arkansas High-Powered Rifle Team.
During the 27 years in Harrison, he was an elder for the Northside Church of Christ.
The family moved to Searcy in 2001 to be close to friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Johnice; two sons, Jeff (Jenny) and Scott (Laura); five grandchildren, Rebekah, Hannah, Jonathan (Audrey), Elizabeth (Kaleb) and Andrew; three great-grandchildren, Nathan, Zabree and Zelphia; and his siblings, Linda Rasmussen, Bob Hearn and Carol (Howard) Engstrom. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marguerite (Denver); one brother, Harold (Betty); and a daughter-in-law, Cyndie.
The family burial was Saturday at Memorial Gardens. A memorial service at the College Church of Christ will be later.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to:
- College Church of Christ, 712 E. Race Ave., AR 72143
- Truth for Today, 2209 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143
- Harding University, Advancement Office, Box 12238, Searcy, AR 72149
