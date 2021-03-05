James Edward Wood, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. James was born July 18, 1947, to Hayden and Geraldine (Edwards) Wood in Cushman, Ark.
James is survived by his wife, Judy Wood; sons, David Blue Wood and Jim Wood; daughters, Dwana Adcock and Rachel Sansoucie; brother, Gary Wood; sisters, Dana Campell and Barbara Furtaw; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Willis Funeral Service on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 9 a.m. Funeral service to follow, 10 a.m. Interment: Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
