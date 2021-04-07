James Donnie Brown, 82, of Searcy, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in his home with his son, Johnny Brown, by his side. He was born Aug. 28, 1938, in Judsonia, Ark., to the late George Benton Brown and Amanda Zella Brown.
Donnie was of the Baptist faith. He loved his family and going every Saturday to the Beebe Flea Market, meeting people and being with his friends buying, selling, trading guns, and playing poker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and he retired from White County Aging as a driver.
He is survived by his son, Johnny K. Brown (Kelli), and two grandchildren, Cody James Brown and Kalie Shea Brown of Searcy; one sister, Lela Belle Baker of Toledo, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Brown; his son, James Timothy Brown; brothers, Willie Estel Brown, Roy Benton Brown and Vernon B. Brown; and sisters, Ruby Dell Cullum, Mavis Modine McCall, Pearl Maxine Shappell, Patsy Georgette Ariuso and Nadine Brown.
Donnie was very outgoing and he never met a stranger. Donnie was feisty, mischievous, incredibly fun and always happy. He will be greatly missed by his family, his best friend, Dennis (Gabby) Bayles, along with his wife and all that knew him.
Visitation will be Friday, April 9, 2021, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Graveside services with military honors will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the Providence Cemetery in Judsonia.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.