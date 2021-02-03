James David Maleare, 81, of Searcy went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 27, 1939, in Marmaduke, Ark., to the late J.B. and Ruth Maleare.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Frances Maleare; one son, Dave Maleare (Cherlyn); one daughter, Dianna Moudy (Patrick) all of Texas; one brother, Jerry Maleare of Mountain Home, Ark.; one sister, Karen Kerr of Gravette, Ark.; four grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one daughter, Belinda Sue Maleare.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 4, from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home with Bro. Herb Lee officiating. There will not be a committal service at the graveside. Interment will be at Lulu Cemetery in Senath, Mo.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
