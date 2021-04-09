James Darrell Barlow, 50, of Cabot, Ark., passed away April 4, 2021, at his home. James was born March 23, 1971, to Charlotte and James H. Barlow in Searcy, Ark. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1991 and soon joined the Navy. James was extremely proud of the time he spent in the Navy. He obtained a BA degree in 2016 and began the career he loved in IT at UAMS in 2017.
James is preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Ann Parrett; his father, James Harold Barlow; and his brother, Lonnie Eugene Barlow. He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Hayden Barlow, whom he loved very much.
A graveside service will be held at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Ave., North Little Rock, Ark., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
