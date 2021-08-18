James Charles Byrd, age 89, of Steprock, Ark., passed away at home surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. He was born on Aug. 17, 1931, to the late Isom and Elma Byrd.
Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Byrd; three daughters and their families: Sandra (Rickey) Wright and their son, Charlie; Barbara (David) Evans and their sons, Ryan (Stephanie), and grandchildren, Presley and Leighton, and Nick (Becca); Marilyn (Joe) Sims and their children, Brooks, Jennifer and Kelly, and grandchildren, Zachary, Amber and Joe Jr.
Charles was a lifelong member of the Steprock Church of Christ. He was a hard worker who had a special passion for his family, farming and his cattle. He always joked that he was not a fan of long obituaries and that he wanted his to read that “he was just a tired farmer” — and that he was.
Graveside service will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Philadelphia Cemetery in Judsonia. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Philadelphia Cemetery at 1232 Arkansas Highway 124, Judsonia, AR, 72081.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.