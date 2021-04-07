James Carter, 75, of Romance passed away April 5, 2021, at his residence. He was born Aug. 21, 1945, at Dayton, Ohio, to the late Willie and Lorena Poyner Carter.
Mr. Carter was of the Baptist faith and believed in putting in a good day's work, always making sure he provided for his family and those around him in need. He certainly had a unique and memorable personality, always the life of the party and known for his giving nicknames to everyone. In his pastime, he loved woodworking and working with his hands. He loved all animals, large and small; but his dog, Rambo, was always his sidekick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. He married Melissa Hill Carter on Aug. 7, 2000, at West Point who survives. He is also survived by two daughters, Tina Cauldwell (Danny) of Romance and Stacy Cobb of Kensett; three sons, Shawn Carter (Amanda) of Searcy, Jeff Huddleston of Romance and Jesse Martin of West Point; 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Sullivan Funeral Care with funeral services at 1 p.m. in the Sullivan Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at West Point Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
