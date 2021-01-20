James C. Eason Jr. of Searcy, Ark., was born on Sept. 17, 1923, in Edgemont, Ark., to the late James C. Eason Sr. and Edna Birdsong Smith Eason. He left his earthly home to meet his Lord and rejoin his beloved wife on Jan. 16, 2021.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of over 71 years, Vena Martin Eason; his parents; his brother, Vernon Smith; sisters, Lena Smith Morgan and Marie Smith Barnum, all of Cleburne County; and son-in-law, Bob Weagly of Chambersburg, Pa. James is survived by his brother-in-law, Virl (Annelle) Martin of Louisville, Ky.; daughters, Jamie Eason Weagly of Searcy, Ark., and Chambersburg, Pa., and Ruth (Mark) Eason Hooper of Little Rock, Ark.; and son, Ed (Ann) Eason of Conway, Ark. He is also survived by grandchildren, Erik (Jenn) Faust of Goffstown, N.H., Kevin Faust of Chambersburg, Pa., Dylan (Erin) Weagly of Mt. Joy, Pa., Michelle (James) Eason Byler of Valley Springs, Ark., and Jacque Eason Dumas of Bentonville, Ark. He is survived by great-grandchildren, Connor and Landon Weagly, Joey and Adam Byler and Brooke Dumas; along with a host of other relatives and friends.
James proudly served his country in World War II as a member of the U.S. Navy, from which he would retire after 23 years of service as a Chief Petty Officer Electricians Technician. His final assignment was as an instructor in the Polaris Electronics “A” Course at the U.S. Naval Guided Missile School, in Dam Neck, Virginia Beach, Va.
Upon retirement, he continued to teach electronics for 18 years at Foothills Vocational-Technical Institute in Searcy, Ark. In 1982, he received the honor of being selected as Arkansas Vocational Teacher of the Year. In 2014, James was honored to participate in the Honors Flight program to Washington, D.C., to tour the WWII monument and other military monuments. James was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Searcy, Ark., for over 53 years, serving as deacon, a Sunday School officer and as a greeter. He faithfully maintained visitation ministry to church members and other friends in the hospital.
The family thanks the many who have been so kind to James during the past three years since Vena’s passing. Special thanks to the staff of Home Instead, and to Arkansas Hospice who cared for him in his final months. He was a kind and giving friend to many and will be missed by all. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a viewing or visitation.
A memorial service with military burial will be held on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. at White County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, we request that memorials be made to First Baptist Church, Searcy, Ark., or Arkansas Hospice at www.ArkansasHospice.org.
Online guestbook will be available at www.roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
