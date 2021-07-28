James “Buck” Russell Weatherly peacefully passed away at his waterfall estate in Romance, Ark., on July 19, 2021.
He was the third child of Odie Sluder Weatherly and Jessie Ralph Weatherly, born on April 11, 1946, in Des Arc, Ark. By occupation, Buck was a logger and an avid outdoorsman the majority of his life and well into his senior years.
James was greeted at the heavenly gates by his parents, Odie and Jessie Weatherly; his wife of 29 years, Carolyn Mae Coker Weatherly; and three grandchildren, James Elmo Olive II, Jessie Edward Olive and Abigaile Louise Blankenship.
To carry on the legacy of James Weatherly are his beautiful daughters: Angela (Rick Campbell) Epps, Tammy (Mo) Olive and Jamie (Gary) Swain; eight grandchildren: Christopher (Nyk) Epps Jr., Brandon (Allison Sinquefield) Epps, Hunter Epps, Megan Mae Raney, Jessie James Olive, Danny James Olive, Kara Len Blankenship and Destini Claire Blankenship; and great-grandchildren: Dominyk Maycon, Julius James, Jayden Williams, Brooke Marie, Jake Jr., Terry James, Adalynn Bel and Chasity Nicole.
The memory of James “Buck” Weatherly will be forever cherished and shared with anyone willing to inquire about him by his sister, Patsy Blankenship, and brothers, JR (Jenece) Weatherly and Butch (Mary) Weatherly, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
