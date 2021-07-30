Jackie Lee Williams, 83, of Pangburn passed away on July 27, 2021. He was the son of the late Garland Lee and Ona Soles Willams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Fern Williams; one son; one brother; and one sister. Graveside service is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Henderson Cemetery, Pangburn, Ark. All services under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home, Searcy, Ark.
