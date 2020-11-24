Jack Tarvin, 74, of Bald Knob died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 13, 1946, in Augusta to the late George Tarvin and Grace (Scott) Hindman.
Jack served in the United States Air Force and was a retired welder’s helper from the Local Union 798. After his retirement, he enjoyed his time working at the Pro Shop for the Bald Knob Country Club and spending his time on the greens. He loved golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. He also had a secret soft spot for the dogs at the animal shelter and would often spend time visiting them.
He is survived by his son, Travis Tarvin and wife Amanda; brother, Dale Tarvin; sisters, Ruth Glaze and Mary Nugent; grandchildren, Landon and Maddox Tarvin, Jacob and Brooklyn Harrell and Seairra Zomant. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doyle Tarvin; sister, Carol Ann Roberson; and grandson, Noah Harrell.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, from 1-2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob with services to begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bald Knob VFW or Bald Knob Animal Shelter.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
