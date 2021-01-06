Jack Francis Parsons Jr., beloved son, brother, father, husband and friend, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2021, at his home in Judsonia, Ark., at the age of 72.
Upon graduating from Bald Knob High School, Jack served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He held the position of Forward Observer, and received the Army Accommodation Medal, Bronze Service Star and the Expert Marksman badge.
Jack was a loyal friend to so many, and he lived life in his own way, without fear. He was a true “Jack of all trades,” mostly self-taught, always ready for and rarely refusing a challenge. His absence will be greatly felt by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Martha (Peebles) Parsons of Augusta, Ark.; sister, Frances (Parsons) Murray of Little Rock, Ark., son, Chad (Parsons) Ashburn of Bald Knob, Ark.; daughter, Rachel Stillwell of Batesville, Ark.; grandchildren, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Lyndsey, Garrett, Wyatt and Landon; great-grandchildren, Kayson, Harper, Morgan, Kaston, Britton and Geona; nephew, Scott Murray; niece, Shonaree (Murray) Michael; great-nephew, Grayson Michael; great-nieces, Giselle Michael and Kessler Murray; and his uncle, Alton Pollard of Beebe, Ark. Jack was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jack F. Parsons, Sr. and Maxine (Pollard) Parsons.
A graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Due to COVID 19, masks are required. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
