Israel Meza died on Aug. 4, 2021. He was born on Oct. 22, 1968, in Los Angeles, Calif., to his late father, Carlos Meza, and mother, Estela Ruiz Rusher.
From the very beginning, there was never a dull moment. Israel had the ability to light up a room and he never met a stranger. He was charismatic and people were naturally drawn to him. He was definitely not your typical guy, as could be found in his unique sense of style, his laid-back attitude and his ability to live in the present. There was no doubt that he enjoyed his life to the fullest, all the while touching and influencing so many people along the way. He enjoyed many outdoor activities such as fishing and camping. He also enjoyed concerts, music and any time he got to spend with his family and friends. He enjoyed a full career traveling as a coast-to-coast truck driver. He was extremely knowledgeable, and there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He had a deep love for animals and always kept one as a close companion. He was deeply loved and will always be remembered as an unforgettable son, father, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Meza and his stepfather, Warren Rusher. He is survived by his mother, Estela Rusher; daughter, Geneva Reeves and husband, Brandon, and children, Jasmine Gardner and Levi Martin; son, Christian Meza and wife, Maria, and children, Jordan Meza, Isaiah Meza and Alexander Meza; daughter, Asia Smith-Maxwell and husband, Tevin, and children, Jaida Maxwell, Tevin Maxwell and Aivyn Maxwell; siblings, Argelia Viduarri and husband, Victor, Belgica Sanchez and husband, Angel, and Kenya Meza-Garcia and husband, Francisco; and Olivia Leyba, the mother of two of his children.
A memorial service celebrating Israel’s life will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m.
