Irma Jean Louks Altom, age 95, passed away on May 19, 2021, in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was born in Bald Knob, Ark., on Sept. 18, 1925, to Garland Preston Louks and Nola Mae Hulsey Louks. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, Bald Knob, for many years prior to moving to Tennessee in 2016.
In 1943, Jean married Conway Altom, a marriage that lasted almost 69 years until his death in 2012. From 1943 to 1967, she followed her Navy, then Air Force, military husband from one base assignment to another, living in California, Arizona, Florida, Alaska, Indiana, Oklahoma, Illinois, England and Idaho.
Moving back to Arkansas in 1967, Jean initially worked for the state of Arkansas. Later, she worked for the Army Air Force Exchange Service, retiring in 1981 as the personnel officer at Little Rock Air Force Base Exchange.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Conway Altom; brother, Winfred Louks; and grandson, Jason Altom. She is survived by son, Donald (Dianna) Altom of Oak Ridge, Tenn.; granddaughter, Katherine Altom of Washington, D.C.; brother, Ray Louks of Bryant, Ark.; sister, Elwyna Helm of Jonesboro, Ark.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob Chapel with Dr. Jeffrey Cline officiating. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Association. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
