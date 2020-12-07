Irene Thomas, age 80, of Searcy passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born Oct. 26, 1940, in Columbus, Ohio to Hugh Orman Stout and Marjorie Caroline (Wiley) Stout. She was a veteran of the Women’s Army Corps, a prison guard and a longtime member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandy Webb and husband Jeff of Searcy; three grandchildren, Corey Webb and wife Devan of Midlothian, Texas, Micah Clay and husband Dylan of Little Rock and Leslie Rush and husband Matt of Maumelle; and seven great-grandchildren, Addison Webb, Brooks Webb, Carson Clay, Easton Rush, Aubrey Rush, Jesus Santos and Isaac Santos. She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Martha Withers.
The family plans to return her to Ohio for her final resting place. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
