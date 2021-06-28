Irene A. Fuller, 91, of Searcy, Ark., went to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was born in Searcy, Ark., on July 2, 1929, to the late William and Ethel Cowgill.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Fuller; son, Larry Fuller; daughter, Claudia Edwards; son, Joel Fuller; three sisters, Margaret Stracener, Doris Gasaway and Ethel Mae Langley; and one brother, John D. Cowgill.
Irene was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Searcy, where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School along with many other positions. She volunteered at CARTI, and she was a member of the White County Women's Auxiliary, where she volunteered at White County Hospital and People First. She was most recently employed at the White County Men's and Women's Group Home.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Lara Humphries (Todd), Jared Fuller (Jennifer), Shawn Carroll (Heather) and Gigi Carroll-Davis (Gary); great-grandchildren, Hannah Claire, Harrison and Addison Humphries, Gidian, Keegan, Aidan and Savannah Fuller, Hayden and Sailor Carroll, Mars and Kalliope Carroll-Davis; daughter-in-law, Linda Fuller Fullerton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation was held at First Baptist Church in Searcy on Monday, June 28, from 2-3 p.m. A service celebrating Irene's life was held at 3 p.m. Interment was at Gum Springs Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
