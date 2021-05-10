Ira Ralph Hall, 82, of Searcy passed away May 5, 2021, in Searcy. He was born to the late Edwin Franklin Hall and Hazel Kathryn (Buckler) Hall on May 2, 1939, in Pontiac, Mich.
Ralph was an automotive worker and retired from General Motors after 27 years of service. He had a sense of humor and was known as a joker and loved his nickname of “Pops.” Ralph served six years in the Navy under the Atlantic Reserve Fleet, where he received an honorable discharge and will be recognized with military honors.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hazel Milligan; and two brothers, Charles and Jeffery P. Hall, and is survived by his wife, Linda Ann Hall; two daughters, Cynthia Evans (Emilio) and Christy Bremer (Jason); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and Pepper (his Fur Baby).
A special thanks goes to the staff at The Crossing and Arkansas Hospice for their compassionate and professional care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.