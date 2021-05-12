Hiroko Robertson, 75, of Searcy, Ark., gained her reward on Sunday, May 9, 2021. She is now spending time with Jesus and her son, Kenny; her dear friend, Margaret; and a host of loved ones who were awaiting her arrival in heaven. She leaves behind her husband, Marvin; children, Andrea, Wilson and Jill; her sister, Keiko; two daughters-in-law, Angie and Tanya; two sons-in-law, Jay and Scott; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews who had the honor of learning how to love others from one of the best servant leaders the world has known.
Roki, as she was called by those who knew her, dedicated her life to making sure that everyone felt valued and loved. Her care and hospitality touched a wide range of friends and acquaintances. Roki’s table rarely saw a meal without a guest. Many of those guests included Harding students, their friends, their parents and families, and many others who came to town. Born in Hachioji (Tokyo), Japan, Roki loved tending to the Japanese students who attended Harding University and maintained lifelong friendships with many of them.
Roki was generous, with a ready laugh. She was fierce in a card game, a little bit mischievous and quietly ready to step in and help others, no matter how unsavory the task. She loved her children and grandchildren with food and generosity, and she relished seeing others succeed. The world has lost a light. Those of us who remain will miss her deeply, but we take comfort in knowing that heaven now serves gyoza.
Visitation will be held at Downtown Church of Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service celebrating Roki’s life will be held at Downtown Church of Christ on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
