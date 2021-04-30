Hilda Louise Phipps Clay went to join Donnie and her Lord, at the age of 90, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born Sept. 10, 1930, to Grover and Madalene Phipps at El Paso, Ark.
Hilda married Donnie Clay on Aug. 25, 1947. She raised their three children, and she continued to care for people by volunteering with the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association-Unity Health, Searcy. She lovingly did this for 27 years, seven months, and had 10,000 service hours served. Hilda also spent hours working at the Sharing Shoppe, which all the proceeds go to the Sparrow’s Promise, Searcy. For her and Donnie’s dedication and service, Sparrow’s Promise honored them with Safe Haven Wing in their name in 2018.
Left to cherish her memory are three children: Donnie Jr. and Marta Clay of Edmonton, Alberta, Kathy Boyd of Searcy and Charles Clay of Jonesboro; six grandchildren: Kara Davis of Judsonia, Kurtis Clay of Edmonton, Alberta, Kody Boyd of Searcy, Kurt Boyd of Searcy, Justin Clay of Leachville and Chase Clay of Jonesboro; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Wilbur (Len) Phipps of DeSoto, Texas; four sisters, Bernice Archer of Greenville, S.C., Lavern Phipps of Anacortes, Wash., JoAnn Ridings of Searcy and Linda Tarleton of Mabank, Texas.
Hilda was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Donnie Clay; her parents, Grover and Madalene Phipps; and brothers, Lawrence (Buddy) and Carthel Phipps.
The family wishes to extend its greatest appreciation to Arkansas Hospice and Southern Care, and their health-care employees who helped them through this difficult time. Also, to Harding Place and its staff, heartfelt gratitude is extended for their loving care during her final transition.
Memorial donations can be made in Hilda’s name to Sparrow’s Promise, Searcy, Ark.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at Westside Church of Christ. Funeral services will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at Westside Church of Christ with burial following at White County Memorial Gardens.
