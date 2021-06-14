Herbert William “Dub” Throckmorton Jr., 75, of Searcy went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 9, at UAMS in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Velvet Ridge, Ark., to the late Herbert Sr. and Clara (Corbit) Throckmorton.
Dub was a member of the United Methodist Church in Searcy. He owned and operated his own specialty construction business for 29 years. Dub was a kind, compassionate person who had a deep concern and care for people. He genuinely loved them. He treasured his family and cherished his grandchildren. Dub will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years, Kathy Throckmorton; one daughter, Holly Blair (Clayton) of Searcy; three sons, Will Throckmorton of Searcy, Paul Galloway of Conway and Rob Galloway of Little Rock; two sisters, Vernell Southerland of Searcy and Dianne Smith of Judsonia; and nine grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Dub was preceded in death by two brothers, Dee and Larry Throckmorton.
Memorial services will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at the United Methodist Church in Searcy.
All cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
