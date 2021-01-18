Herbert Keith Cole, age 75, of Searcy, Ark., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He was married for 55 years to his high school sweetheart, Joan Gipson Cole. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1963, and received a B.S.B.A. degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway in 1967. Following graduation from college, he owned Powell Truck Line for 12 years before purchasing Leslie Jewelers in 1980. He and his wife, Joan, owned and operated the jewelry store for 33 years.
Keith loved Searcy, and spent his career serving the community. He served as President of the Searcy Chamber of Commerce in 2005 and as President of the Searcy Downtown Merchants’ Association for many years. He was also a member of the Regions Bank Board of Directors. He and Joan were lifelong members of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Searcy.
Keith was deeply loved by his family and friends. He made each person with whom he came in contact feel valued and important. He touched many lives, and was widely regarded as a man of character and integrity.
Keith was born May 30, 1945, in Bell Gardens, Calif., to the late Lois and Lorene Cole. He is survived by his wife, Joan Gipson Cole; his son, Brian Cole (Missy) of Fayetteville, Ark.; grandsons, Matthew, Jackson and Henry Cole of Fayetteville, grandson, Jake Ross of Fayetteville and granddaughter, Abby Ross of Fayetteville; brother, Michael Cole of Cabot, Ark.; brother-in-law, Jim Gipson (Nancy) of Searcy, Ark.; and nieces, Amy Maxson of Little Rock, Chris Rambo of Searcy and Melanie Purnell of Searcy, and their children.
Charitable donations can be made in the name of Keith Cole to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or at P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to the Junior Golf Program at Searcy Country Club, 2729 W. Country Club Road, Searcy, AR 72143.
Keith was remembered by his immediate family in a private celebration of life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was live streamed at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at parkavenuebaptist.org. Please sign the online guestbook for the Cole family at Powellfuneralhome.net. Rest In Peace, Keith.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
