Henry “Sonny” Blackwell Jr., 78, of Bald Knob died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at The Crossing at Riverside. He was born Dec. 3, 1941, a son of the late Henry and Mae Whittingham Blackwell.
Sonny was a retired sales tax auditor for the state of Arkansas, member of the First United Methodist Church in Bald Knob and a member of the Fredonia Masonic Lodge in Bald Knob. He was an avid golfer and member of the Bald Knob Country Club. He was passionate about antique cars and was a longtime member of the Arkansas Travelers Antique Automobile Club and had served as president.
He loved spending time with his family, fishing and traveling. Sonny was a very civic-minded man, having served in the Bald Knob Lions Club, the Bald Knob Industrial Development Committee as well as the White River Planning and Development Commission; along with the Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce, where he served as president as well. He was also appointed by the Governor to serve on the State Board of Barber Examiners.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy Blackwell; four children, Brigitte McDonald (Jeff), Brett Blackwell (Mandy), Eric Blackwell and Bendi Whitt; sister, Darlene Stockhill; grandchildren, Jake and Luke McDonald, Shelby and Brylee Blackwell and two great-grandchildren, Case and Rhett McDonald. He was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Blackwell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Bald Knob.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Shady Grove Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. Melanie Tubbs officiating. Interment, with Masonic Rites, will follow in the Steward Addition of Shady Grove. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
