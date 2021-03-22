On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Henry Lindle Barnard passed away peacefully in his Judsonia home at the age of 77.
Lindle was raised in Kensett, Ark., with two sisters and one brother. He attended Harding University, where he met his wife and earned his business administration degree with emphasis in accounting. Lindle served in the National Guard for six years. He was very active in the community, being a member of the Optimist Club and president of the Lions Club.
Lindle was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mildred Barnard; wife, Jean Barnard; sister, Jackie Post; and stepmother, Gene Barnard. He is survived by his two children, Nata Barnard and Loren Barnard; brother, Virgil Barnard (Helen); and sister, Karen Lansing (Bill). A private graveside service will be held for immediate family and friends, but no open visitation or memorial service will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you send any memorials in the form of donations to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org/ or the Mayo Clinic at www. mayoclinic.org /giving-to -mayo-clinic/our-priorities/cancer. Please continue his legacy by making those around you smile and extending kindness whenever you have the chance.
