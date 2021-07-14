Helen Vaneda Sawrie Taylor, 86, of Beebe, Ark., passed from this life on to her eternal glory on Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.
There will be a viewing Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Funeral service will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at East Shady Grove Cemetery in Greenbrier. Everyone is welcome to attend. Arrangements by Smith Westbrook Funeral Home.
