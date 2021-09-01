Helen Marie Pickens Leavitt passed from this life on Aug. 31, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Orbie and Artie Stringfellow Benton; three brothers, Bernie and Jarell Benton of Beebe; and Bobbie Benton of Sherwood.
She leaves behind one son, Donald Ray Pickens (Lynda) of Beebe; one granddaughter, Donaice Harris (Phil) of Heber Springs; and one great-grandson, Dustin Blanton (Cassie), who is serving in the United States Navy.
Helen moved to Beebe on Aug. 9, 2011, to be near her son, enjoy her church and get acquainted with many new friends.
She enjoyed quilting and traveling. Helen volunteered at Unity Health hospital for 10 years. She also loved the Golden Years program at West Side Church of Christ in Searcy and has been a member at the Beebe Church of Christ for the last 10 years.
Visitation will be at the Beebe Church of Christ, 1906 W. Center St., on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, beginning at noon with service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Sidon Cemetery in Sidon, Ark.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
