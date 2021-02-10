Helen Huie Wise Lambert, 92, of Searcy passed away Feb. 8, 2021, at Little Rock. She was born Oct. 14, 1928, at McCrory to the late Thomas George and Mable Tiner Huie.
Mrs. Lambert was of the Baptist faith and a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Searcy. She worked for the city of McCrory as well as served as City Clerk. Mrs. Helen was a former member of Central Arkansas Hospital’s Auxiliary, volunteering her service to patients and families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her daughters, Thomas “Tom” Vernon Wise in 1982 and James “Jim” Lambert in 2016. Along with them, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Emma Lee Cook, Gladys Pendergist and Ruby Henderson.
Survivors include three daughters, Theresa Gaines of Judsonia, Susan Smith (Bruce) of Searcy and Tommie Pearce (Hank) of Batesville; six grandchildren (to whom she was affectionately known as “Nanu”), Melanie Cornwell, Alan Gaines (Amanda), Bryan Smith (Amy), Chad Smith, Leslie Gatehouse (Chris) and Katie Pearce; seven great-grandchildren, Tom, Lauren, Page, Carson, Riley, Lena Beth and Brooks; two brothers, Thomas Huie (Betty) of Augusta and Bill Huie (Mary) of Austin; two special individuals who were like daughters to Helen, Vicki Doyle Hofstetter and Betsy Millwee Armstrong; as well as a multitude of extended family and friends who will greatly miss Mrs. Helen.
The family would like to thank Harding Place and Home Instead for their loving care as well as The Crossing at Riverside, Angela, APRN, and Kayla, APRN, for the excellent care they provided our mother during this time of her life. Additionally, the family would like to thank Dr. Casey and the staff of Hospice Home Care and the hospice inpatient facility for their devotion to her end-of-life care.
Mrs. Helen was always giving and doing for others; the family requests that you provide an act of kindness for someone in need in her honor and memory.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
