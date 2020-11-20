Hazel L. Friend, 81, of Searcy passed away Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1939, at Gould, Ark., to the late Ernest and Maxine Chatham Roberts.
Mrs. Friend was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching her favorite TV shows. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, where they had traveled to 46 of the United States.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Friend was preceded in death by one son, Robert Powell; five brothers; and two sisters,
She married Donald Friend on June 4, 1977, at Little Rock; he survives. She is also survived by one son, Charles Powell of Jackson, Tenn.; one daughter, Rhonda Richter of Memphis, Tenn.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Roberts of Lead Hill, Ark.; and a sister, Betty Jo Robertson (Dale) of Banks, Ark.
No services will be planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory.
Complete obituary and condolences: www. SullivanFuneralCare.com.
