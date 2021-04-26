Hazel Audene (Griffis) Hays, 93, of Judsonia entered her heavenly home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Comfort Care Hospice Center in Little Rock, Ark. She was born on May 26, 1927, in Floral, Ark. She was the daughter of the late William and Naomie (Omie) Hart Griffis. She was a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church for many years.
She touched many lives in her 34 years of teaching, retiring in 1992 from White County Central School District. She was known for her caring nature and was a favorite of many students. She left a mark on many lives and impacted many people in the community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Julian Hays of 55 years; her parents; and two sisters, Velma Amyett and Ruth Nier.
She is survived by her children, James (Beverly) Hays of Searcy, Donna (Bobby) Grimes of Judsonia and Rickey (Sandy) Hays of Judsonia; brother, Clois Griffis of Judsonia; sister, Cleda Chasteen of Judsonia; grandchildren, Philip Hays (fiancee Abby), Rachel (Richard) Vanhook, Brandon (Leah) Grimes, Landon (Crystal) Grimes, Scotty Hays and Shannon Hays; great-grandchildren, Finley, Ellis and Hays Vanhook, Parker and Ethan Hays, Dakota, Kayden and Bentlee Grimes, Ryan Grimes, Kaylee and Nathaniel Loftis, Addison and JT Hays.
Visitation of family and friends will be Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Searcy. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Searcy. Interment will follow at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy. The service will be live-streamed at www.valleybaptistchurch.com and on the Valley Baptist Church Facebook page. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
