Harvey Ray “Blue” King, 71, of Judsonia passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Unity Health in Searcy. He was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Antioch, Calif., to the late Avery Ray and Margaret Louise (Penn) King.
He was a retired side boom operator and was a United States Marine veteran, having served during Vietnam. Blue enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being at home “on his hill.” He was also a longtime member of the Roosevelt Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carol (Wilcox) King; son, Shane King (Trisha); daughters, Lori Helm (Chris) and Jennifer Clausen; grandchildren, Tyler Martin, Kathryn King, Savannah Helm, Alex Horton, Lucas Helm, Alison King, Trevor Horton, Madison King and Tristen Allen; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Martin, Loryn Eirvin, Hudson Martin and Lila Horton; and siblings, Garry King (Becky), Randy King (Kathy), Loretta Vote (Jim) and David King (Irene). He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Aaron King; granddaughter, Margaret King; and brother, Samuel “Booger” King.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at the Roosevelt Missionary Baptist Church with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Roosevelt Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
