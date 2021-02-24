Harvey Dee Meharg Jr., a lifelong resident of Letona, Ark., died unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2021, at the age of 59 after a valiant struggle with COVID-related complications.
Harvey is survived by his parents; wife, Patrice (Lori) Meharg; daughter, Tamrah Brook Howell; son, Devin Christopher Meharg; granddaughter, Madison Tegan Howell; as well as other various cousins aunts and uncles. He is predeceased by his brother, Kevin Dewayne Meharg, and sister, Teresa Ann Meharg
Harvey was born in Searcy on March 21, 1961, to Harvey Dee Meharg Sr. and Patricia Ann Meharg. He graduated from Searcy High School in 1979 and worked at Eaton Corporation (then known as Sperry Vickers). He continued to work at the same company throughout his entire life, displaying his well-known spirit of persistence and loyalty. Harvey was a good provider for his family. He married his wife and high school sweetheart on April 25, 1981, which was the start of a 39-years, nine-month and 21-day-long union. They had two children. The house was never without heat, food or comfort. Harvey rarely if ever took sick days and showed himself to be a responsible and capable father and husband.
Harvey was a devoted family man who took his role as head of the household seriously. He was a quiet person with an analytical mind and a giving spirit who could surprise one into a laugh at the most unexpected times. He was a volunteer firefighter for Letona for many years, a fixer of household problems, a mover of furniture and a problem-solver and techno-wizard for anyone who needed any of the above. He was well-known by the community and by his church where he attended as a member, and served as sound manager and technical director. Friends of his children and the church youth often considered him a second father. Small children tended to call him Poppy as his granddaughter did, and Harvey had a surprising and unending amount of love for them all. He wasn’t the sort to stand in front of a crowd and speak, but he dutifully read to his children when they were young before bed and spoiled the dogs he always swore he didn’t want with all the warmth a secret dog lover could have. He will be missed greatly by his friends, co-workers and, most of all, his family.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36, Searcy, AR 72143. Brother Bart Herrington will officiate. Please send no grave flowers as there is no grave to put them on, but donations and condolences may be offered at Dillinger Funeral Home, 2001 Arkansas Highway 367, Newport, AR 72112, or love offerings can be sent in his name to Letona Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 38, Letona, AR 72085
