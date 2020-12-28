Harry Truman Brown, loving husband, exemplary father and doting grandfather, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19 at age 68.
Harry was born March 15, 1952, to Jessie Calvin and Olga Cleta (Lewis) Brown as the youngest of their 7 children in Corona, Calif. They moved to Rose Bud, Ark., where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Linda Sherwood. They were married in the Mesa, Ariz., Temple for time and all eternity on Feb. 24, 1973. After high school, Harry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and served his country in the Vietnam War. Before his deployment, he was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Harry was a man of great faith and a servant in his church. He served in many callings, including Bishop, Stake President and Patriarch.
Harry was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his sisters, Ruth Stark, Joy Jay, Oma Sims and Patricia Stone. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his sister, Vonda Boynton; brother, Jesse Brown; and his seven children, Rebecca (Jermaine) Jones, Nathan (Dawn) Brown, Joshua (Amberly) Brown, Daniel (Lacey) Brown, Andrew (Johanna) Brown, Sarah (Eric) Johnson and Caleb (Jennie) Brown. His survivors also include his 30 grandchildren, Jordan, Madison (Wayne) Gasu, Cameron, Gillian, Brayden, Austin Jones, Jalen, Deserae, Tallin, Brodie Brown, Taryn, Edyn, Gavin, Londyn, Jaxin Brown, Carson, Peyton, Ryan, Benjamin, Reagan Brown, Evan, Lauren, Owen, Brooklyn, Roslyn Brown, Betsy, Jetson, Sullivan Johnson, Annabelle and Katherine Brown, with Baby James Truman and first great-grandbaby expected. Harry would have relished great-grandparenthood.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Skyline Drive in Searcy, Ark., at 12 p.m. No viewing will be held as a precaution to COVID. In lieu of flowers, those who feel inclined can make a donation to Venmo @HarryandLinda-Brown to help support final costs and Linda. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.