Nov. 17, 2020, Harrison H. Johns, loving husband and father, died at the age of 92 in Searcy, Ark. Harrison was born in 1928 in Sardis, Miss., to Walter and Maude (Youngblood) Johns. He graduated from Tunica High School. He earned his degrees from Ouachita Baptist University in 1950 and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1954. In 1951, Harrison married Barbara Vandiver of Harrisburg, Ark., and together they raised two children, Rebecca and Haynes.
Harrison was an ordained Southern Baptist minister for over 70 years. He pastored churches in Texas, Arkansas and Colorado. He was Director of Missions in the Independence Baptist Association and later in the Stuttgart Baptist Association. Harrison served on the Southern Baptist State Convention Executive Boards in Arkansas and Colorado. After retirement, he was active in Harrisburg First Baptist Church and later joined Searcy First Baptist Church. Harrison was passionate in telling everyone about forgiveness and salvation through Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Harrisburg Masonic Lodge.
Harrison is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Phillip) Williams of Searcy; son, Haynes (Dave) Johns of Chicago; granddaughter, Julia Williams of Searcy; sister, Ann (Ray) Fowler of South Carolina; in-laws, Lois Johns of Harrisburg, Doyle and Margaret (Vandiver) Brown of Jonesboro; cousins; nieces; nephews; and beloved friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; brothers, Bill, Walter and Charles; and sisters, Edris Sloan and Cora Jones.
Special appreciation is extended to Searcy Providence Assisted Living, who provided exceptional care during his four-year residence there, and to Unity hospital for their compassion and professional care.
Due to the current pandemic, a family graveside service was held at the cemetery in Harrisburg, Ark.
Donations may be made to the Arkansas Baptist State Convention-Disaster Relief, 10 Remington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.