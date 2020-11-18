Harrell Edward (Ed) Davis of St Louis, Mo., formerly of Searcy, Ark., passed unexpectedly on Oct. 14. Born Nov. 29, 1941, and preceded in death by his parents, Harrell P. and Ruby Nell Davis; his wife, Carolyn of 49 years; a brother, Danny (Dan) Davis; and nephew, Marty Davis.
He is survived by his sisters, Wanda Reddick and Janelle Davis-Clay, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was a kind, unselfish, loving brother and loved by all who knew him. He was a graduate of Searcy High School class of 1959 and really looked forward to attending his class reunions. After graduating high school, he attended ASU in Beebe and later joined the U.S. Air Force, serving four years. Afterward, he was transferred with his job to St Louis, where he made his home for 34 years. He came to love the city with all it had to offer. He was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed flying his favorite plane, “Foxy.” He also enjoyed photography and politics and working in their yard.
Visitation will be Saturday Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. with service to follow at Griffin Leggett Rest Hills, 7724 Landers Road in North Little Rock, Ark. He unselfishly donated his organs to help others and generously donated to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may by made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105
