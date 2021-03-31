Harold Ray Snodgrass, 77, of Judsonia, Ark., passed from this life Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born Sept. 1, 1943, in Okemah, Okla., to the late Benjamin Thomas and Loula Mae Springer Snodgrass.
Harold served as a crew chief in the United States Air Force for eight years during the Vietnam War era. After his service in the Air Force, Harold worked for many years as a Pressman and Printer for the newspaper. He enjoyed growing plants, going to flea markets, making jewelry, fishing and anything to do with guns. He was also an avid fan of Willie Nelson music.
He is survived by his daughter, Tina Bell; sons, Thomas Snodgrass and Timothy Snodgrass; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous friends and other loved ones.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois L Jerome; his daughter, Teresa Simmons; grandson, Brian Keith Simmons; and a great-grandson, Ronald “Lil Ronnie” Edward Snodgrass.
In life, Harold strived to be the best husband, father, grandfather and patriotic American. His success always seemed to outweigh his struggles.
May he rest under blue skies and uncloudy days.
A memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.