Harlen D. (H.D.) Mason, 78, of Searcy passed away Nov. 21, 2020, in Searcy, Ark. He was born to the late Bill (Dewey) Mason and Edith Quattlebaum on Jan. 10, 1942, in Joy (Gravel Hill), Ark.
Harlen loved to bowl and to spend time at the Little Red River. He also enjoyed watching the Memphis Grizzlies and with his lifelong passion for cars, he was a retired Chrysler Dodge Jeep Dealer.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathie, of 57 years and his brother, Harrell Mason. He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Mason Brown (Jerry); a grandson, Mason Barnes and his friend, Chelsea Flordeliza; and a host of other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in his honor at White County Memorial Gardens in Searcy.
Online guestbook: roller funeralhomes.com/searcy.
